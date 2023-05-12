Sexual predator sentenced for battery

May 12—A Lebanon man accused of beating his mother has been sentenced to probation on a lesser charge.

Damion Neese, 31, pleaded guilty in late April to battery against a public safety officer, a level 6 felony.

Police found Neese's mother, Maria Neese, sitting on a couch and covered in blood, and Damion in the kitchen with his hand on a knife, in July, according to a probable cause affidavit. Jail staff later observed that his hands were cut, police reported.

Authorities believed she had a broken tooth and nose and she received treatment for her injuries at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, according to court records. Neese's father, Keith Neese, had called 911 to report that Damion had beat his mother.

Maria said Damion had an episode that day, in which he kept calling her Holly and said she was possessed, Lebanon Police Patrolman J. Bland reported. Maria told Damion she was calling police, but he said "I am the police," and took her cell phone, which police later found in his pocket, according to the affidavit. Then he punched her, Maria reportedly told police.

Damion attacked Keith in June, but Keith didn't want to pursue criminal charges, Bland reported.

And Damion resisted arrest and kicked Bland's calf on their way to the officer's patrol car, according to the affidavit.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced him to a year and a half with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

Neese received credit for 49 days already served in jail.

A level 5 felony charge of domestic battery causing bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement were dismissed.

Damion Neese, a registered sex offender, previously pleaded guilty in Boone County to two counts of possession of child pornography in 2017 and one count each of child exploitation, intimidation and battery in 2014.