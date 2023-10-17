'Sexual study parties' allegedly hosted by Farmington basketball coach, spark investigation

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Study parties turned sexual - according to sources close to the alleged victims - of a boys basketball coach at Farmington High School.

The illicit and potentially criminal behavior allegedly happened at the coach’s home in Detroit.

One male student reports the sleepovers - took a sick and twisted turn when in one instance the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked.

Detroit police are investigating - telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults - plural.

A spokesperson with DPD says SVU has "conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted careful analysis of physical evidence."

FOX 2 is not naming the coach because as of now, no formal charges have been filed.

Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, "Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.

"The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation."

"Once is too much, that's the way I feel about this," said Anetra Gaines.

Gaines, a therapist, says the facts laid out so far, is pretty textbook for how sexual predators use their positions to prey.

"Kids are told that teachers and coaches and people inside their school are safe people to talk to," she said. "Some people unfortunately use that against the kid."

It’s impactful, and telling that multiple children have spoken out - especially given the dynamics of the victims and suspect, all being males.

"Teenagers typically, especially male teenagers, don’t really wanna talk about a lot of things," Gaines said. "And they don’t want to be seen as weak, and they don’t want to be misconstrued as something that they’re not."



