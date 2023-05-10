Sexual violence on a ‘catastrophic scale’: 48 victims a day report attacks in DRC

An internally-displaced camp in DRC - ALEXIS HUGUET

Sexual violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has become “catastrophic” in scale over the past month, according to doctors on the ground.

More than 670 girls and women – 48 victims per day – were treated for sexual violence in displacement camps between April 17 to 30, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres reported on Tuesday evening.

Nearly 60 per cent had been assaulted in the previous 72 hours, and many were under the age of 18. Gang rape by armed soldiers was described as widespread.

Violent fighting between the Congolese army, the Rwandan-backed M23 militant group and other armed parties have forced more than one million people to flee their homes in North Kivu since March 2022.

Rape and other sexual violence has long been used by armed groups in the region as a means to terrorise and subordinate local communities.

More than 600,000 have left their homes in recent months and have sought refuge in a dozen overcrowded camps on the outskirts of Goma.

“For months our teams have been treating a high number of [people for sexual violence], but never before on the catastrophic scale of recent weeks,” said Jason Rizzo, MSF emergency coordinator in North Kivu.

Almost all of the survivors are women, and the vast majority said they were attacked while searching for food or firewood outside of the displacement camps.

“They are desperate and not eating enough. The women are leaving the camps for food and are incredibly exposed,” said Mr Rizzo.

Panzi Hospital, Bukavu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a ward for survivors of sexual violence - Simon Townsley

Nobel peace laureate Denis Mukwege who has treated many thousands of women for rape in DRC - Simon Townsley

First-hand accounts of the violence are upsetting. "After we arrived here, one of my children started to show signs of malnutrition,” one woman in Rusayo camp told doctors.

“I couldn't stand by and do nothing. I decided to go to the forest to collect wood to sell so I could buy food. That's when I came across [armed men] who attacked me."

Many of the victims reported that their perpetrators carried firearms, though MSF could not ascertain which groups they were part of.

Story continues

“We have had reports that several victims have been raped several times by several people,” added Mr Rizzo.

MSF said it is investigating if the rise in cases is being driven by a recently opened refugee camp which is located in an isolated and forested area.

Those who have sought care for sexual violence are believed to be “only a fraction of the true number of victims”, MSF said, as its agency is not present in all camps and some victims fear stigma for reporting their assaults.

Rape and sexual violence has been a salient feature of conflict in the DRC for decades. Amnesty International has previously said that the government’s failure to investigate such allegations shows a “complete contempt for victims”.

“I’ve responded to Ebola, been in Ukraine, and seen big earthquakes. But this [sexual violence in DRC] is one of the worst crises I’ve seen and it doesn’t seem that the rest of the international community – be it the funders, UN organisations, different humanitarian actors – have mobilised to recognise the severity of the problem,” said Mr Rizzo.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.