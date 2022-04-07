Sexual violent predator 'thanked' judge, detective

Apr. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A man deemed a violent sexual predator was sentenced to six-to-15 years in state prison on charges he sexually assaulted two girls.

Before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough imposed the sentence upon Nixon Eduardo Torres, 27, he thanked the judge and the investigating detective, David Lewis, who is now the police chief in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township police charged Torres in April 2021, after investigating claims he assaulted a girl inside a residence in Lee Park, according to court records.

Police filed the charges against Torres after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center.

Details of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint.

Wilkes-Barre police in a separate investigation charged Torres with sexually assaulting a girl at a residence on Scott Street sometime in September 2013, court records say.

In court Thursday, Torres' attorney, Charles Ross, said Torres surrendered to authorities when he learned an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Torres was taken into custody April 20, 2021, when he was found staying at a homeless shelter in Chicago, Ill.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill said Torres cooperated with investigators and gave "a complete confession."

Torres pled guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in the Hanover Township case, and indecent assault in Wilkes-Barre's case.

Vough also ordered Torres to serve two years probation when he is released from prison.

As a violent sexual predator, Torres is subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state's Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.