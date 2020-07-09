Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $40 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sexual wellness market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The sexual wellness market would realize an absolute growth of over 62% – a significant leap of close to $17 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025. In terms of unit shipment, condom is one of the key sexual wellness products and the demand is expected to witness the CAGR over 7%. Buoyed by the growing demand for sex toys during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $24 billion in 2025, registering CAGR over 7%. During the global lockdown, the use of sexual lubricants has increased. This has helped the segment register a high CAGR of over 8%, while the water-based lubricants segment accounted for a market share of over 54% in 2019. The gender segment is largely dominated by the male gender holding market share of over 75% in 2019 and registering a CAGR over 7% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by distribution, product, gender, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 58 other vendors

Sexual Wellness Market – Segmentation

Lockdown across the globe has provided push to the sexual life, owing to this sexual lubricant have register a high growth accounting over CAGR of 8%, where the water-based lubricants will contribute over 54% market share in 2019.

Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution

Retail

Online

Sexual Wellness Market by Product

Sex Toys

Condoms

Sexual Lubricants

Exotic Lingerie

Others

Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

Male

Female

Sexual Wellness Market – Geography

While China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of health and wellness products in APAC. Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are likely to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and the growing acceptance of wellness products in these countries during the forecast period. Social norms are transforming because of global exposure via the internet and media. Millennials are more favorable to change as they reflect on the norms and traditions and make their own choices.

Sexual Wellness Market by Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Prominent Vendors

LifeStyles

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser

Okamoto Industries

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Beate Uhse

A&D Medical

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY

BioFilm

BMS Factory

Bodywise

Cumming

CalExotics

Calvin Klein (PVH Group)

(PVH Group) Convex Latex

Cosmo Lady

Cupid Limited

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

Embry

Empowered Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare

ID Lubricants

Innova Quality

Innovus Pharma

IXu

L Brands (LVMH)

La Maison Lejaby

La Perla

LELO

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

MTLC Latex

Orient Industry

PHE

The pjur group

Sagami Rubber Industries

Sensuous Beauty

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms (AdvaCare Pharma)

STRATA Various Product Design or ORIGAMI Condoms

Suki (OhMiBod)

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

The Yes Company

Tianjin Condombao or Tianjin Medical Polyurethane Tech

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Triumph

Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

XR Brands

Kaamastra

Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

