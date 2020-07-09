Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $40 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sexual wellness market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The sexual wellness market would realize an absolute growth of over 62% – a significant leap of close to $17 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.
- In terms of unit shipment, condom is one of the key sexual wellness products and the demand is expected to witness the CAGR over 7%.
- Buoyed by the growing demand for sex toys during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $24 billion in 2025, registering CAGR over 7%.
- During the global lockdown, the use of sexual lubricants has increased. This has helped the segment register a high CAGR of over 8%, while the water-based lubricants segment accounted for a market share of over 54% in 2019.
- The gender segment is largely dominated by the male gender holding market share of over 75% in 2019 and registering a CAGR over 7% during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by distribution, product, gender, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 58 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sexual-wellness-market-size-analysis-2024
Sexual Wellness Market – Segmentation
- Lockdown across the globe has provided push to the sexual life, owing to this sexual lubricant have register a high growth accounting over CAGR of 8%, where the water-based lubricants will contribute over 54% market share in 2019.
- Lockdown across the globe has provided push to the sexual life, owing to this sexual lubricant have register a high growth accounting over CAGR of 8%, where the water-based lubricants will contribute over 54% market share in 2019.
- Lockdown across the globe has provided push to the sexual life, owing to this sexual lubricant have register a high growth accounting over CAGR of 8%, where the water-based lubricants will contribute over 54% market share in 2019.
Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution
- Retail
- Online
Sexual Wellness Market by Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Sexual Lubricants
- Exotic Lingerie
- Others
Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
- Male
- Female
Sexual Wellness Market – Geography
While China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of health and wellness products in APAC. Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are likely to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and the growing acceptance of wellness products in these countries during the forecast period. Social norms are transforming because of global exposure via the internet and media. Millennials are more favorable to change as they reflect on the norms and traditions and make their own choices.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sexual-wellness-market-size-analysis-2024
Sexual Wellness Market by Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Prominent Vendors
- LifeStyles
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
Other Prominent Vendors
- Beate Uhse
- A&D Medical
- Beijing Aimer
- Bijoux Indiscrets
- BILLY BOY
- BioFilm
- BMS Factory
- Bodywise
- Cumming
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH Group)
- Convex Latex
- Cosmo Lady
- Cupid Limited
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
- Embry
- Empowered Products
- Fuji Latex
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HBM Group
- HLL Lifecare
- ID Lubricants
- Innova Quality
- Innovus Pharma
- IXu
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- MTLC Latex
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- The pjur group
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Sensuous Beauty
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.
- Silk Parasol
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (AdvaCare Pharma)
- STRATA Various Product Design or ORIGAMI Condoms
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Tenga
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- The Yes Company
- Tianjin Condombao or Tianjin Medical Polyurethane Tech
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Triumph
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
- Kaamastra
Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Sexual Wellness Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Sexual Wellness Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Sexual Lubricant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1-302-469-0707
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sexual-wellness-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-over-40-billion-by-2025---arizton-301090854.html
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence