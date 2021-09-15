Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

A Casselbery attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

The most recent Florida Bar list of attorneys disciplined by the state Supreme Court includes 42-year-old Andrew Jones, who is three months into his probation for tampering with physical evidence (five years) and third-degree child abuse (three years probation, two years community control supervision).

Jones was sentenced in June, applied for disbarment by consent in July and the state Supreme Court accepted his application in August.

Hats, sheets, Ring cameras and CVS

Jones’ disbarment came two years and two days after he crossed several lines with a 17-year-old girl who had been working at his law firm and on his campaign for a Seminole County judicial seat.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, she told police that after they finished work the night of Aug. 16, 2019, at his house, they “hung out on the couch,” which turned into Jones “kissing and making out with her and putting his arms around her.”

After unprotected vaginal and oral penetration upstairs, she told police she left at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 17. She described for police the layout of Jones’ home, his bedroom’s decor and a tattoo near his ribs.

Later on Aug. 17, she told police, she and Jones got together for some campaign work. He asked if she was on any form of birth control. After she replied in the negative, she said Jones took her to a CVS to get a Plan B emergency contraceptive pill. The girl told police she took the pill that day, but the bag, receipt and box remained in her car until she tossed them at a Shell station earlier the same day she was talking to police.

Investigators recovered the receipt from 11:10 a.m., on Aug. 17 for $42.79. Jones paid cash.

She also noted Jones wore a baseball hat with the logo for All Pro Dad, a Tampa-based organization that gives guidance on how it feels men should be fathers. Investigators say CVS surveillance video showed someone who looked like Jones wearing that hat as he entered at 11:05 a.m.

Detectives say they found the hat at Jones’ home and got a DNA match of a sample from Jones to semen on the girl’s jeans.

Jones’ disbarment application describes the evidence tampering as washing his bed sheets and deleting the Ring camera video for that evening and early morning.