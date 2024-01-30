‘Sexually violent predator’ to be released in Merced Co. community

BALLICO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fear, frustration, and anger are just three of the words that could describe the feelings of those in Merced County, after a judge in neighboring Stanislaus County ordered the release of a “sexually violent predator” into the small town of Ballico, nearly 30 minutes northwest of Merced.

As a result, 72-year-old Kevin Gray, a Stanislaus County resident, is set to be moved from a facility in the California Department of State Hospitals to Ballico on Feb. 20.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the “dumping” of a “sexually violent predator,” Gray, in the county will put people in danger.

“Not acceptable to me,” said Sheriff Warnke. “I will fight tooth and nail to keep this guy from our county, and if the judge feels like this guy is safe, let the judge put him in her own neighborhood because it’s not wanted in ours.”

Warnke said even though the man is in the midst of rehabilitation, history states it will not matter.

“No matter what kind of treatment this person’s getting, he will strike again. It’s like the wolf. It’s in his nature,” he said.

Sheriff Warnke says he and others were not even made aware of the possibility this could happen until Ballico resident Jana Nairn found out for herself and gave him a call.

“There’s without a doubt a high, high concern amongst everyone in our community. Our closest neighbors, you know, our surrounding neighbors are very very concerned about the risks and the vulnerability,” said Nairn.

We were able to discover the location of the home where Gray will be placed on Feb. 20, just over two miles from Ballico Elementary School.

Those in the community say if Gray is allowed to move in, those children, especially those taking the bus, will be most at risk.

“Homes most often sit back in orchards. So, you’re not in view of houses. And these are designated times of the day that these kids are getting on and off buses. Sometimes with siblings but very often alone. So, we are concerned,” said Karen Barstow, a Ballico resident.

As for what is next, those at the press conference, including Merced District Attorney Nicole Silveira, allege that Stanislaus County Judge Carrie Stephens violated state law, specifically SB 1034, by not including law enforcement and lawmakers in the process.

They plan to appeal her order.

