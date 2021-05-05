Seychelles brings back curbs despite vaccination success

·2 min read
woman in victoria, seychelles
Schools have been closed and sports activities cancelled for two weeks

The Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated over 60% of its population against Covid-19, is bringing back restrictions amid a rise in cases.

The archipelago of nearly 100,000 people recorded close to 500 new cases in the three days to 1 May and has about 1,000 active cases.

A third of the active cases involved people who had had two vaccine doses, the country's news agency said.

The rest had either had a single dose or were unvaccinated.

Schools have been closed and sports activities cancelled for two weeks. Bars, restaurants and shops are to close early and some gatherings have been banned.

"Despite all the exceptional efforts we are making, the Covid-19 situation in our country is critical right now with many daily cases reported last week," Health Minister Peggy Vidot told a press conference on Tuesday.

More than four-fifths of the active cases were among Seychellois people, with the remainder made up of foreigners.

The Seychelles, which relies on tourism for much of its income, began vaccinating its population in January using Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by the United Arab Emirates.

By mid-April about 60% of the vaccine doses administered in the country were Sinopharm, with the rest Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported.

Trials in China and the United Arab Emirates have put Sinopharm vaccine efficacy at 79% and 86% respectively.

The World Health Organization is expected to approve the Sinopharm vaccine and other Chinese-made vaccines for use later this week.

In April, China's top disease control official said the efficacy of the country's Covid vaccines was low, although he later insisted his comments had been misinterpreted.

Researchers in Brazil have put the efficacy of another Chinese-made vaccine, the Sinovac vaccine, at 50.4%.

Chart showing the UK in fifth place when ranking according to doses administered per 100 people in countries with a population of at least one million
Chart showing the UK in fifth place when ranking according to doses administered per 100 people in countries with a population of at least one million
Graphic
Graphic

Recommended Stories

  • 7 San Francisco Airbnbs for Your Next NorCal Adventure

    Hike on trails within walking distance of your Airbnb and enjoy all that Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods have to offer. The nearby scenic walking trails and off-the-beaten-path location make this rental a must for anyone craving serenity and peace, plus it’s just a short distance from one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic&nbsp;landmarks:&nbsp;the Golden Gate Bridge. Tree-lined residential streets await guests at this San Francisco Airbnb, while lively boulevards lined with cafes and crave-worthy restaurants beg you to stay awhile.

  • 2 Asian women stabbed in broad daylight in downtown SF

    Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing two women on Market Street in San Francisco. Charges are pending.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least 23 people were killed and 65 were hospitalized when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble. The authorities halted rescue efforts shortly after they began, saying there was a risk that more train parts and debris could slam down onto the road. A video on local channel Milenio TV showed the structure plummeting onto a stream of cars near the Olivos station in the southeast of the city at around 10.30 p.m. local time, sending up clouds of dust.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Key seats that could prove pivotal in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election

    Nicola Sturgeon is looking to extend her time as First Minister in tomorrow's Scottish Parliament elections and is hoping to bolster her calls for a second independence referendum with an outright majority in Holyrood. The elections were postponed by a year due to coronavirus, and will see 129 MSPs voted in to sit in the Scottish Parliament, including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. In order to have the mandate to push for a second independence referendum, which is expected to be called in 2023, the SNP will need a majority of 65 seats. However, the Scottish Conservatives have launched a campaign under their new leader, Douglas Ross, to prevent this, hoping to capitalise on the success of the 2016 election campaign under Ruth Davidson. Here are all the details you need to know about the seats which may determine the outcome of the election and why they matter. Key constituencies to watch Dumbarton Dumbarton, which is currently held by deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie on a wafer-thin majority of just 103 votes, is a major SNP target seat. The seat has been held by Baillie since 1999 - one of a handful of constituencies which have been represented by the same MSP for the entire lifetime of the Scottish parliament. The most marginal seat in Scotland, the SNP have been creeping ever-closer in recent years, and the constituency is now a lonely red dot in a sea of yellow on the electoral map. Baillie has been reasonably high-profile of late due to her role in the Alex Salmond Holyrood inquiry committee and a stint in charge of Scottish Labour while the party sought a new leader, and whether or not she loses the seat to SNP opponent Toni Giugliano will speak to her party’s wider fortunes. Scottish Labour election manifesto Glasgow Southside Easily the SNP’s safest seat - which Nicola Sturgeon won in 2016 with a majority of over 9,500 and more votes than all other candidates combined - the constituency has become interesting because it is also being contested by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader. The first time in British political history that two major party leaders have stood directly against one another, the result will shed early light on whether Sarwar has been successful in starting to turn Scottish Labour’s fortunes around. A high number of ethnic minority voters, who traditionally have backed the SNP in large numbers, has been seen by some as a wildcard in a race involving the first Muslim leader of a major UK party. Sarwar lives in Glasgow Southside and has repeatedly stated that while it may be Sturgeon’s constituency, it is his home. He is almost certain to be elected to Holyrood anyway because of his position on the Glasgow regional list, and has repeatedly criticised Sturgeon for dropping the ball in her own backyard. Almost half of children in the constituency live in poverty, he claims, and there are rampant issues with housing, crime and unemployment. With the SNP putting Sturgeon at the centre of their campaign and less than half of constituents turning out to vote in 2016, the result will show what voters make of her record.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Bill and Melinda Gates said they'll continue their philanthropy work after their divorce. Here are their biggest projects, including spending nearly $2 billion to fight COVID-19.

    Bill and Melinda Gates, who set up the Gates Foundation in 2000, said they'll continue work on the $50 billion charity after their divorce.

  • 'Last resort': Desperate for oxygen, Indian hospitals go to court

    A court in India's capital New Delhi has become the last hope for many hospitals struggling to get oxygen for COVID-19 patients as supplies run dangerously short while government officials bicker over who is responsible. A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court has been holding almost daily video conferences to hear petitions from hospitals invoking India's constitutional right to protection of life. On Sunday, with just 30 minutes of oxygen left for 42 virus patients at Sitaram Bhartia hospital, and new supplies nowhere in sight, hospital authorities approached the Delhi court as a "last resort" for help, lawyer Shyel Trehan said.

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters

  • Vax Live: How to watch the concert hosted by Selena Gomez

    Event is ‘calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere’