Seychelles media guide

Locals shopping at the farmers' market in Victoria

Media pluralism, diversity of opinion and the capacity to tackle major issues have been developing in Seychelles media over the past decade or so.

Since the introduction of the multiparty politics, the practice of self-censorship has slowly dissipated. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says that state-owned media outlets no longer shy away from criticising the government or from reporting on corruption.

In October 2021, the national assembly decriminalized defamation.

BBC World Service (106.2 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM.

There were 71,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 72% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).

Press

Seychelles Nation - government daily

The People - ruling party weekly

Today in Seychelles - independent newspaper

Le Nouveau Seychelles Weekly - opposition

Regar - opposition

Television

SBC TV - state-run, operated by Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

TéléSesel - launched in 2017, is the country's sole private network

Radio