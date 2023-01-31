Seychelles media guide

·1 min read
Locals shopping at the farmers' market in Victoria
Locals shopping at the farmers' market in Victoria

Media pluralism, diversity of opinion and the capacity to tackle major issues have been developing in Seychelles media over the past decade or so.

Since the introduction of the multiparty politics, the practice of self-censorship has slowly dissipated. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says that state-owned media outlets no longer shy away from criticising the government or from reporting on corruption.

In October 2021, the national assembly decriminalized defamation.

BBC World Service (106.2 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM.

There were 71,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 72% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).

Press

Television

  • SBC TV - state-run, operated by Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

  • TéléSesel - launched in 2017, is the country's sole private network

Radio

  • SBC - operates national mediumwave (AM) service and music station Paradise FM

  • Pure 907

  • K-Radio

Recommended Stories

  • UN expert: Deaths of Bangladeshi migrants should be probed

    The countries where Bangladeshi migrant workers are employed, including former World Cup host Qatar, should thoroughly investigate all cases of deaths and human rights violations, a United Nations expert said Tuesday. Asked about the reported deaths of at least 450 Bangladeshi workers involved in construction projects in Qatar including stadiums used for the World Cup, U.N. special rapporteur for the human rights of migrants Felipe Gonzalez Morales said the destination country should deal with any deaths to uphold the rights of workers.

  • Bad policing and bad policy led to Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis | Opinion

    OpEd: The lack of decisive policy allows for bad practices to flourish, for citizens to be harmed and for credibility to disappear.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Donald Trump Insults Stormy Daniels' Appearance As Hush-Money Probe Reignites

    The president got personal in his comment about the porn star after a grand jury began hearing evidence in the long-standing case.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • Journalist Reports Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly 'Can't Wait Until This Guy Dies'

    “I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” McKay Coppins said on CNN.

  • Video of Trump deposition in N.Y. fraud probe shows him taking the Fifth

    Exclusive: CBS News obtained video of a portion of the deposition, which includes Trump saying, "Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool."

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • This will force Russia to end the war

    This question is complex in reality, but from our point of view, simple at the same time.

  • Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine - Croatian president

    Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, will never again be part of Ukraine, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday in remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kyiv. In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join a European Union mission in support of the Ukrainian military, reflecting deep divisions between Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. A vocal critic of Western policy in Ukraine, Milanovic has said he does not want his country, the EU's newest member state, to face what he has called potentially disastrous consequences over the 11-month-old war in Ukraine.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Grilled Big Time Over Testimony He Sought A Pardon From Trump

    The Florida Republican responded characteristically.

  • Pakistan's economy in 'collapse' as IMF visits

    Pakistan is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting, inflation soaring and energy in short supply as International Monetary Fund officials visit to discuss a vital cash injection.Meanwhile, Pakistan is battling severe energy shortages -- with capacity drained by poor infrastructure and mismanagement -- compounding the misery of businesses and citizens.

  • Trump Suggests, Yet Again, He Trusts Putin Over U.S. Intelligence 'Lowlifes'

    Just in case you were wondering where the former president's loyalties lie.

  • Hundreds of Chinese Americans protest in Dallas against 'discriminatory' Texas Senate bills

    Chinese Americans from North Texas are protesting against two Texas Senate bills that would ban specific communities from buying property in the state. Over 250 protesters flocked to John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza in downtown Dallas on Sunday to condemn Senate Bills 147 and 552, which they have denounced as discriminatory. Bill 147, filed by Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst in November 2022, will effectively prevent people with ties to four countries — China, Russia, North Korea and Iran — from purchasing Texas property or real estate if passed.

  • DOJ says it can't comply with Congress request in Biden probe

    Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter earlier this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for documents and underlying evidence in the appointment of the special counsel.

  • Polish PM names terms for transferring F-16 fighters to Ukraine

    Poland would be able to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only in coordination with NATO, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told journalists on Jan. 30.

  • Adani Appears in Israel, Netanyahu Says More Investment Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Economy as Growth BottomsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an appearance by billionaire Gautam Adani at a ceremony on Tuesday to highlight Israel’s pl

  • Ukraine official gloats after drone strike on weapons facility in Russian-allied Iran: 'Ukraine did warn you'

    Mykhailo Polodyak, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the comment after multiple reports of a drone strike on a building in Isfahan.

  • Trump's Justice Department Goons Oversaw an Actual Witch Hunt While He Screamed About One

    The chronicles of shamelessness, part infinitude.

  • GOP Chair Wants to Probe COVID Loans—He Might Start at Home

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyNew House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has vowed to use his position to investigate “waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement” in federal COVID loans. But if that’s the case, he might actually find himself looking into his own role in that program—as well as his brother’s.In 2020, Comer, a critic of government spending, co-sponsored legislation that would essentially automatically forgive COVID Paycheck Protection Program