Seymour man accused of causing three accidents while driving the wrong way on Route 8

A Seymour man was charged with driving under the influence and other crimes after state police said he caused three separate accidents while driving the wrong way on Route 8 Saturday evening.

The state police said they arrested Kevin Reilly, 51, after receiving numerous emergency calls about a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway near exit 23 in Beacon Falls.

When troopers located Reilly, the state police said his vehicle had been disabled near exit 22 in Seymour.

“While speaking with Reilly, Troopers detected the odor of alcoholic beverages on Reilly’s breath, his eyes were blood shot and watery, and his speech was slurred,” a State Police spokesman said.

Reilly was taken into custody and later released on a $5,000 bond, the state police said.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, evading responsibility and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, the state police said.

Reilly is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Derby on June 27.