Seymour police identify Nixa man who died in Saturday vehicle crash

The Seymour Police Department released the name of the Nixa man who died in Saturday's single-vehicle accident on Highway 60.

Everett M. Brewer, 74, was reportedly traveling east on Highway 60 near the intersection of State Highway K around 11 a.m. when his Chevrolet Colorado truck began swerving, crashed into a median and rolled several times, ejecting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records show Brewer's wife died two months ago. A family member posted on social media that he was on his way to West Plains to visit her gravesite when the crash occurred.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police identify Nixa man who died Saturday in fatal highway crash