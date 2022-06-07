A 70-year-old Seymour woman died after an attack by a family dog.

Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputies were called Friday to a home on Olympic View Court and found Debbie Boyd dead after suffering "numerous dog bites," according to a press release.

Police said family members secured two Rottweilers in the backyard by the time officers arrived. A small child was home during the attack but was uninjured, police said.

The dogs were taken by the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division until the investigation is complete.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Seymour woman dies after attack by family dog