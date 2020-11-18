Sezzle Partners with Wix to Bring 'Buy Now, Pay Later' to Millions of Businesses and Online Stores

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the mission-driven installment payment solution, announces its partnership with global eCommerce platform Wix. The partnership brings Sezzle's business-boosting 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option to Wix's massive roster of businesses and online stores and their buyers.

Sezzle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)
The Sezzle solution will go live just in time for the holiday shopping season in November. After a disruptive year, amid a global pandemic and consumer belt-tightening, budget-conscious shoppers are embracing Sezzle's installment plans.

Wix is serving both ecommerce merchants and service providers with expanding functionality, which now includes Sezzle's direct platform integration. The integration serves all Wix users, making it exceptionally easy for stores to turn on Sezzle's payment solution. After completing a Sezzle application, Wix merchants will instantly be able to turn on the transparent payment experience that enables shoppers to pay for purchases with four easy, interest-free payments.

"We are delighted to partner with a leading web-development platform and enable its eCommerce users to bring millions of shoppers fast, easy access to Sezzle," said Paul Paradis, Sezzle President. "Shoppers embrace our installment payment plan as a budgeting tool, and as a way to build good credit, especially in this difficult period. Sezzle is a great experience that resonates with all consumers. It is a runaway hit with millennials and Gen Z, in particular, who appreciate that it comes with no interest and no fees if you pay on time. And it's a great way to build good credit."

Sezzle's integration on Wix is available to all Wix users in the United States, Canada, India and in the future will be available in other regions as Sezzle expands internationally. To sign up for a Sezzle account on a Wix site, eligible Wix users simply connect Sezzle as a payment method in their Wix-dashboard.

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands, and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo, and Vilnius.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S., Canada, and India by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S., Canada, and India.

