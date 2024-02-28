SF Bay Bridge exit blocked due to car fire, traffic building up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic on the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge built up Tuesday night after a car fire blocked an exit into San Francisco. All lanes are now open.

The fire was first reported on California Highway Patrol’s traffic log just after 6 p.m. A Sig Alert was issued at 6:59 p.m.

As of 7 p.m. the two right lanes of the bridge and the Fremont Street exit were blocked due to the car fire. All lanes reopened at 7:20 p.m.

