SF Chinatown cop revealed as boyfriend of ‘Bling Empire’ star Kelly Mi Li

[Source]

“Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li has revealed that her boyfriend is San Francisco police officer William Ma.

Li first dished details about her beau in a YouTube video in late January in response to fans’ questions on Instagram. She said they met on the streets of San Francisco in October 2021, with Kane Lim helping them connect.

"I was sitting with my mom and then Kane ran back to us [saying] like, 'Oh my god I just met a really cute single guy for you on the street.' And I was like 'Kane, please stop, this is embarrassing,'" she said.

Ma is a Chinatown police officer who was likely patrolling the streets when he came across the “Bling Empire” stars.

More from NextShark: 'My Bae won a Golden Globe': Jamie Lee Curtis goes viral for cheering on Michelle Yeoh

They met during the height of anti-Asian hate, when AAPI groups were still urging former District Attorney Chesa Boudin to address the issue.

We connected later on because we share the same passion for what we do, which a lot has to do with giving back to the AAPI community and fighting for hate crimes. We connected because of that, not because of anything dating-related.

The rest, apparently, is history.

More from NextShark: ‘Everyone's allowed to love whoever they want’: ‘Boo Bitch’ star Lana Condor addresses her onscreen WMAF relationships

Li, who is now pregnant, revealed Ma as her boyfriend during their baby shower on Saturday.

Photos posted on Li’s Instagram show the couple in love and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl. A photo backdrop that can be seen at the center of the event reads, “A Bling Baby is on the way.”

More from NextShark: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ beats 'Pokémon' to become Japan’s best-selling game of all time

Guests apparently defied California’s rainy weather to attend the celebration at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The event featured pink and white accents, appetizers, champagne, mimosas, performances and games, one of which reportedly had diamond bar earrings in 14K gold as a prize.

Story continues

"Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather,” Li told guests, according to People. “When I was imagining my baby shower, I didn't mean a literal shower.”

Ma, who is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese, has moved from patrols to police headquarters to work on citywide community engagement, as per the SF Standard. He appeared in last month’s Chinatown’s 2023 AAPI Summit.