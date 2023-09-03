SF Chinatown hosts car show and parade
San Francisco's Chinatown car show and parade presents several vintage and luxury cars. Organizers hope this event helps revitalize Chinatown's community, following an increase in anti AAPI violence.
San Francisco's Chinatown car show and parade presents several vintage and luxury cars. Organizers hope this event helps revitalize Chinatown's community, following an increase in anti AAPI violence.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.
Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.
For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The handheld's 15-layer filtration system helps remove chlorine, heavy metals and other harmful substances.
Save money and energy with this dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
The former "90210" star wants more radical transparency around aging faces in the industry.
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned over 17,500 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.