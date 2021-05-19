SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'
A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge.
What happened: It all started when the male teen allegedly stole some iPhone cases from GoApple, a phone repair and accessories store on the 900 block of Grant Avenue last Saturday.
About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand.
Chen says the teen hit her in the face when she followed him out of the store.
Two bystanders reportedly helped recover the items, but one of them was also hit.
Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.
Customers called 911, and Chen was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Shop owner in #SF Chinatown tells me this is a photo of the suspect who stole cell phone covers & pepper-sprayed her in retaliation for trying to stop him #KTVU@10p pic.twitter.com/xnBQOfUvAN
— Amber Lee (@AmberKTVU) May 18, 2021
Not the first time: Chen, who recognized the teen, told KPIX 5's Betty Yu that he often steals from her store and other businesses in the neighborhood.
“Even the police know who he is,” said Chen, adding that he always got away with “$50, $20 every time.”
Yvonne Lin, the owner of the nearby City Gifts, told KTVU that the same suspect had stolen from her store a few weeks ago. Shoplifting was a "common problem" she said.
Chen, a single mother who relies on her shop to support her family, now fears for her safety while trying to stay in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspect, who remains at large, is facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text 847411 with a tip beginning with “SFPD.”
Featured Images via KTVU (left) and KPIX 5 (right)
