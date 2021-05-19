SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge.

What happened: It all started when the male teen allegedly stole some iPhone cases from GoApple, a phone repair and accessories store on the 900 block of Grant Avenue last Saturday.

  • About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand.

  • Chen says the teen hit her in the face when she followed him out of the store.

  • Two bystanders reportedly helped recover the items, but one of them was also hit.

  • Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.

  • Customers called 911, and Chen was taken to a hospital for treatment.





Not the first time: Chen, who recognized the teen, told KPIX 5's Betty Yu that he often steals from her store and other businesses in the neighborhood.

  • “Even the police know who he is,” said Chen, adding that he always got away with “$50, $20 every time.”

  • Yvonne Lin, the owner of the nearby City Gifts, told KTVU that the same suspect had stolen from her store a few weeks ago. Shoplifting was a "common problem" she said.

  • Chen, a single mother who relies on her shop to support her family, now fears for her safety while trying to stay in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The suspect, who remains at large, is facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.


Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text 847411 with a tip beginning with “SFPD.”

Featured Images via KTVU (left) and KPIX 5 (right)

