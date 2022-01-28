SF DA, public defender contradict allegations made by Chinatown attack victim

Carl Samson
·6 min read

A man accused of attacking and threatening to kill an Asian senior in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Nov. 2, 2019, is “severely disabled” and was using a wheelchair to travel at the time of their encounter, his lawyer said.

The incident, which allegedly occurred in front of a Chinese grocery store on Stockton St. — and reportedly witnessed by a crowd — was cited in a federal lawsuit filed against the District Attorney’s Office this week.

The alleged attack

Anh Lê, 69, was out for a walk when Jimmy Tanner Sr. and his teenage son allegedly threatened to kill him using a glass bottle and a baseball bat. Lê said it all started after he politely asked the boy, who was riding a bicycle, to be careful since the sidewalk was crowded and he nearly collided with him.

Moments later, according to Lê’s team, the boy allegedly took out a baseball bat from his mother’s bag and used it to beat Lê multiple times. His father, on the other hand, allegedly raised a glass bottle and threatened to kill Lê.

“I pleaded with the Tanners to stop, but they relished in their ability to inflict pain and fear on a defenseless senior citizen,” Lê said in a victim impact statement seen by NextShark. “The attack was the most brutal, terrifying, and humiliating experience of my life, and has stayed with me ever since.”

Lê said he also learned that the Tanners had targeted other Asian Americans around Chinatown on the same day. Those incidents allegedly occurred before and after their encounter.

The DA’s alleged failures

The Tanners were detained later on the same day, but only Tanner Sr. was charged with misdemeanor battery, felony elder abuse and felony terroristic threats. The District Attorney’s Office reportedly agreed to a plea deal later, which, according to Lê’s team, saw Tanner plead guilty to the battery charge for no jail time and only a year of probation.

The police did not arrest Tanner on any hate crime charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus filed charges against Tanner on Nov. 6, 2019, but she did not file hate crime charges.

In his lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Lê claimed that the office had not informed him of such plea discussions, nor did it give him an opportunity to submit and read a victim impact statement in court. Additionally, the office allegedly refused to correct a Criminal Protective Order (CPO) that omitted his last name — identifying him only as “Anh L” — and misstated his age.

Lê’s legal team at King & Spalding LLP, a member of the Alliance for Asian American Justice, said the District Attorney’s Office was in violation of California’s Marsy’s Law, which preserves and protects a victim’s rights to due process. At one point, the office also allegedly told Lê that he had no right to be at hearings.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Le is yet again being revictimized and that his injuries and trauma are being minimized. The systemic unjust treatment and disregard of Asian American victims by prosecutor’s offices, and the clear violations of Marsy’s Law here (as confirmed on the record by San Francisco Superior Court judges), are precisely why we brought this case,” Quyen Ta, a member of Lê’s team at King & Spalding, told NextShark.

Lê believes the attack against him was a hate crime, but the District Attorney’s Office allegedly refused to elevate Tanner’s charges. No one in the Tanner family was charged with a hate crime.

“Victims of anti-Asian American hate crimes need to have confidence in the criminal justice system,” Ta said. “This is especially true for senior citizens and those from immigrant communities who lack confidence in the system that has historically discounted their voices.”

Lê, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), does not seek to relitigate the attack but instead hold the District Attorney’s Office accountable for its failures. His suit also cites similar cases in which the office allegedly failed to treat Asian American victims fairly.

An advocate with the Victim Services Division at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, however, had made multiple attempts between November 2020 and March 2021 to reach Lê via email messages, phone calls and mail regarding a proposed resolution to the case. But Lê would allegedly pick up the phone and hang up.

The advocate, who is also trained to work with elderly abuse victims, was able to make contact with Lê in March, around the time the case was set for preliminary hearing.

The victim advocate and the district attorney also had Lê’s statements and his position on how the case should have been handled, according to the Victim Services Division.

The case was resolved in court on April 12, 2021, for a plea deal to a battery charge, including probation and a stayaway order. Le was not present at that court date despite repeated contact, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The prosecutor told the court at the time of the resolution Le’s concerns and requests about the case. Le reportedly wanted Tanner to be sentenced to state prison and wanted his child to be prosecuted.

Tanner denies allegations

In the wake of Lê’s federal suit, Sliman Nawabi, Tanner’s public defender, released a statement denying that his client had attacked Lê. Tanner, according to Nawabi, is “a severely disabled man with spinal cord injuries.”

Nawabi said Tanner was traveling in his wheelchair on the day of the alleged attack. He confirmed that his client was accompanied by his wife and young children.

“The children were riding their bikes and Mr. Lê berated them for being on the sidewalk,” Nawabi told NextShark. “Out of fear, Mr. Tanner’s 11-year-old son took out his plastic baseball bat and swung it at Mr. Lê, but it is unclear whether he made any physical contact.”

Nawabi said the only interaction between Tanner and Lê was verbal and related to his client protecting his children. He also rejected Lê’s claim about Tanner using a glass bottle.

“Mr. Lê was never attacked by Mr. Tanner nor was a glass bottle used as a weapon against Mr. Lê,” Nawabi said. “While this incident led to the detention of Mr. Tanner, his wife and their children, Mr. Lê refused medical attention and had no visible injuries from the plastic baseball bat.”

Contrary to Lê’s claim and the district attorney’s office, Nawabi claims that Tanner did not plead to any charges, “because there was no evidence” supporting the allegations. He added that all charges against his client were dropped “in the interest of justice.”

“Based on the facts of this case, the filing of a lawsuit by Mr. Lê and his supporters to extract a punishment for Mr. Tanner – when the law, the evidence and justice do not support that any crime was committed – is quite frankly hard to understand. It’s clear that there were gross misrepresentations of fact by Mr. Lê in the press and in the lawsuit,” Nawabi said.

NextShark has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department to request for comment and an incident report on the alleged attack.

Featured Image via Alliance for Asian American Justice

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘Loyal’ Chinese restaurant worker shot multiple times trying to protect business from armed robber

Burglars posing as landscapers are following Asian business owners home to rob them, Torrance police warn

Man stole more than $23,000 from his ex-girlfriend by using her phone's facial recognition

Thai woman is reportedly beaten by Datuk Seri in Malaysia after pulling away from his sexual assault

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global spending on energy transition nears a record $1 trillion

    Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe world invested $920 billion in clean energy deployment and innovation in 2021, a record high. However, in order to meet the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, this figure must at least triple in the next few years, warns a report out Thursday from BloombergNEF. Why it matters: This report provides a crucial snapshot of where public and private sector money is helping to shift economies away from their reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate goals

  • Utah school district sued by teacher who reported sexual harassment among students

    A Utah teacher is suing the Park City School District, accusing it of retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment among students. Kathryn Moore specifically accuses the district of "violations of Title IX" and "state breach of contract," according to CNN.The lawsuit, filed in the 3rd District Court for Summit County, says a few of the fifth grade girls in Moore's class told her in December 2020 that "one of the boys in the class was...

  • Denver elementary school draws fire for Black Lives Matter lessons

    Denver Public Schools is supporting an elementary school's plans to participate in a Black Lives Matter week of action despite outrage from conservative sectors.Driving the news: Centennial Elementary in the Berkeley neighborhood will take part on Monday in the national program that emphasizes racial and gender diversity, as well as restorative justice and empathy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe district issued a statement t

  • Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed

    A Virginia Senate committee on Thursday killed legislation that would have required parental consent for students to check out sexually explicit books from school libraries. Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, introduced the bill after parents across the state complained about library books that included graphic depictions of sex acts. It was one of several school-related issues that animated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's victory in November.

  • China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

    China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps.

  • Bitcoin is in for a long year as traders increase their bets to predict five Fed rate hikes in 2022

    The Fed was more "hawkish" than many investors expected Wednesday, delivering another blow to bitcoin.

  • Man charged with hate crimes for unprovoked attack on Asian boba tea shop owner in Las Vegas

    An Asian business owner in Las Vegas reportedly wound up in a hospital bed with no recollection of prior events after falling victim to an unprovoked attack in his shop last week. “The next thing he remembered is laying face down, his hand still in his right pocket where the firearm was,” said Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Dickerson, who described the attack as “motivated by racism,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. After the attack, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Anthony Joseph Dishari, allegedly returned to the shop, where he then demanded water from the people he’d been calling racial slurs “all night”.

  • Questions Raised After Suspect In Attacks On San Francisco Asian Businesses Found To Be Out Of Custody

    According to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, 37 year old Derik Barreto is the man responsible for more than half of all reported hate crimes against the API community in San Francisco last year. Kenny Choi reports. (1/26/22)

  • Black Mothers Launch Microschools to End School-Prison Pipeline

    In the Arizona desert, a new school model has Black parents driving across city lines to drop their children off each morning. Frustrated with what they say is their public schools’ failure to provide quality education and nurturing environments for Black children and fearing the persistent school to prison pipeline, a group of mothers, many […]

  • Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID

    COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology do not affect fertility outcomes during in-vitro fertilization (IVF), researchers have found. They compared rates of fertilization, pregnancy, and early miscarriage in IVF patients who had received two doses of the vaccines from Pfizer with BioNTech or ModernaO> with those in unvaccinated patients. The 222 vaccinated and 983 unvaccinated patients who underwent ovarian stimulation - medical treatment to stimulate development of eggs - had similar rates of eggs retrieved, fertilization, and embryos with normal numbers of chromosomes.

  • The mother of Lauren Smith-Fields says a newly launched criminal investigation weeks after her daughter's death is 'just something to shut us up'

    Shantell Fields has said the Bridgeport Police Department, which newly launched a criminal investigation into her daughter's death, told the family to stop calling about the case.

  • Killings in LA spotlight a crisis: ‘Black women are being murdered and no one is paying attention’

    Killings took place two weeks apart but neither received national coverage, prompting questions about whose stories are told A memorial to the victims of the fatal shooting in Inglewood. America is reckoning with some of the most intense spates of gun violence in years. Photograph: Myung J Chun/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Three recent killings in the Los Angeles area have put the spotlight on the disparate impact of American gun violence on Black women and the lack of attention their stor

  • Senate nears bipartisan — and filibuster-proof — deal to slap at Putin

    The White House isn't saying whether it will support a compromise bill of crushing Russia sanctions.

  • Two Penn State Class of 2022 recruits upgraded to five-stars

    Penn State's Class of 2022 was already great, but now it is even better.

  • Over 9,600 NYC Students Reported to Child Protective Services Since Aug. 2020

    Paullette Healy can tick off the ways her family’s life has been plunged into uncertainty and fear over the last three months: Her younger child’s repeated nightmares and increased anxiety, the hours she’s poured into collecting forms from her kids’ doctor and psychiatrist to prove she’s a fit parent and an arduous and probably costly […]

  • Michigan school not providing litter box for students identifying as cats

    An online article shared on Facebook claims a school in the US state of Michigan placed a litter box in a bathroom for use by students who identify as cats. But the superintendent of the school district rejected the claim, which came from a parent who alleged she heard about the incident but provided no evidence."CULTURAL INSANITY – MI School Providing Litter Boxes In Bathroom For Students Who Identify As Cats (Furries)," says the headline of an article published on January 22, 2022 by the Trend

  • Navalny activist flees Russia as top aides report threatening letters

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -An activist ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Reuters on Thursday she had fled Russia to avoid jail, while two of his top aides said they had received letters with threats to themselves and their families. Violetta Grudina, 32, who was barred from standing for election last year in the Arctic port city of Murmansk, said she fled with her 11-year-old son and her dog in December. "In principle I was prepared to stay in Russia and go to jail... (But) I had to think of my son and to leave to ensure him a safe future," Grudina said by phone.

  • Saints request permission to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy

    Glenn is not the leading candidate for the Saints job but he's a natural fit to interview for the position

  • Florida's Ron DeSantis is very upset the FDA canceled 2 antibody cocktails that don't work against Omicron

    Florida's Ron DeSantis is very upset the FDA canceled 2 antibody cocktails that don't work against Omicron

  • Column: California is headed for another bruising vaccine fight. Newsom should embrace a school mandate

    If California can reduce severe illness among children from COVID-19 by requiring vaccinations in order to attend public or private schools, why not? columnist George Skelton asks.