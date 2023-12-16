What SF can learn from Reno in reducing homelessness

TechCrunch

Days after freeing the (fictionalized) nipple, Twitch is backtracking on its "artistic nudity" policy that allowed streamers to show illustrated, animated or sculpted renderings of breasts, butts and genitals. The announcement comes days after Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy, which streamlined the platform's community guidelines and allowed nudity in certain contexts, such as art streams. The reversal comes after many in Twitch's art community, who have long rallied for the platform to lift restrictions on nudity in art, raised concerns over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding Twitch's art category since the policy was updated.