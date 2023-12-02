SF man arrested for stealing over $1,000 of merchandise and carrying firearm

(KRON) – A 30-year-old San Francisco man was arrested for stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business, the Colma Police Department announced Friday.

Colma officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a theft at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 24. Officers were advised a man stole merchandise and fled the scene in a white Dodge.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, police said. After confirmation from the business’ loss prevention that the driver was the suspect, the man was arrested. It was determined that the suspect stole approximately $1,263.76 worth of merchandise.

According to police, officers located a concealed loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine near the front passenger seat in search of the vehicle. According to the police investigation, the serial number revealed the firearm was reported stolen by the Kansas City Police Department.

The police investigation also determined the suspect was on probation.

The suspect was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for grand theft, burglary, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

