SF man attacks 2 Asian women in a span of minutes in broad daylight

A man accused of viciously assaulting two Asian women in a span of minutes in San Francisco’s Richmond District is being sought by authorities.

The incidents, which were both caught by security cameras, reportedly occurred in the area of 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard shortly before and after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man wearing a black hoodie can be seen punching the victims in both incidents. In the first attack, he throws two jabs at the victim — who had been running across the street — while coming across her.

The second incident involved a 65-year-old victim, according to reports. Before the attack, the suspect was seen speaking to himself.

More from NextShark: Seoul’s first K-pop concert venue, set for 2025, will have a max capacity of 28,000 people

Similar to the first incident, the suspect also crossed paths with the victim. But this time, however, he pointed at her, ran toward her and repeatedly punched her against a parked car.

The victim suffered a bloody lip, bloody teeth and damaged glasses, a witness told NBC Bay Area. It is unclear if she was able to receive medical attention.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins condemned the attacks in a tweet.

More from NextShark: 'This Does Not Help': Struggling LA Korean Restaurant Gets Robbed for the Second Time This Year

“We must protect our most vulnerable. A 65-year-old Asian elder was punched in [the] face in the Richmond District today. Attacks on our AAPI community are now a regular occurrence and must stop. My office will work with SFPD to fully investigate and hold the offender accountable,” Jenkins wrote.

San Francisco police are now looking for the suspect, according to KRON 4. He remains at large as of Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”

More from NextShark: China rescinds pledge to not send troops to Taiwan in event of Chinese control

Featured Image via NBC Bay Area

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Elderly Sikh man suffers broken nose after being punched from behind in early morning NYC attack