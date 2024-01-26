SF man who brutally murdered 3-year-old granted parole

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man now serving a 25 years-to-life sentence at the California Department of Corrections health care facility in Stockton for the brutal 2000 murder of a 3-year-old boy has been granted patrol. Patrick Goodman was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Elijah Sanderson.

Prosecutors say the child had more than 50 bruises on his body.

“We are talking about the murder of an innocent and vulnerable 3-year-old child in the brutal fashion that he was killed to grant parole,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “On just the second attempt when we have seen even at the last hearing, where parole was denied that this is a person who was still in denial about his actions and his conduct on that incident.”

DA Jenkins’ office was at the December hearing and argued against parole.

“We have to be advocates for public safety and we have to make sure that people one, serve the time that they were sentenced to, but then also that when it’s time for them to integrate back into the public, that they are ready to do so and to be productive members of society,” DA Jenkins said. “And right now, we do not have faith and trust that this individual is ready for that at this time. And that again, he poses a significant public safety risk.”

The DA’s office is now in the process of drafting a letter to Gov. Newsom asking him to intervene and overturn the parole board’s decision. Overturning such decisions is not unheard of. The governor did it eight times last year and 21 times the year prior.

