SF man taken into custody after driving car connected to kidnapping

(KRON) – A man was arrested after driving a vehicle associated with a kidnapping, the Colma Police Department announced Friday.

At 9:09 p.m. on Jan. 27, Colma police received a notification of an ALPR of a vehicle connected to a felony in the area of Serramonte Boulevard and Junipero Serra Boulevard.

According to the police, the vehicle was associated with a kidnapping that occurred earlier that day in a neighboring city. Police said the victim was safe at the time.

Responding officers located the vehicle in the drive-thru of a business in the 500 block of Serramonte Boulevard. The San Bruno Police Department and the Daly City Police Department assisted the officers in conducting a high-risk felony stop.

The vehicle was occupied solely by a 25-year-old San Francisco resident. He was detained by officers and was taken into custody by the neighboring agency.

A loaded handgun was later found concealed in the vehicle, police said.

