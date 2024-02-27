SF mayoral candidates accused of playing politics with drug policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Accept treatment or get arrested. Those are the two options a San Francisco mayoral candidate plans on giving to illegal drug users.

Mayoral candidate and Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie announced his plan on Monday, while Mayor London Breed held her own fentanyl crisis event.

Breed and Lurie both believe strongly that people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco need to be held accountable. But when experts in harm reduction hear plans for more arrests, they say it’s all about votes and not actually helping solve the opioid epidemic.

On the steps of San Francisco City Hall Monday, Mayor London Breed promised to continue the fight against fentanyl as she campaigns for re-election in November.

“We’re going to keep going until we get to zero overdose deaths in the city and county of San Francisco,” Mayor Breed said. “We are making it easier to help people than to harm people. You know what, harm reduction from my perspective is not reducing the harm, it is making things far worse.”

Last year Mayor Breed brought in extra law enforcement — from the California Highway Patrol, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and California National Guard — to crack down on drug dealing and those participating in open-air drug use.

While she led a march through the city Monday, Lurie announced his plan to tackle the fentanyl crisis.

“We will introduce a deflection program to incentivize individuals to seek treatment or face arrest. We will open a 24-7 drop-off crisis center where police and co-responders can drop off individuals in mental health crisis or those who have opted for treatment,” Lurie said.

Lurie says arrested drug users aren’t currently offered immediate treatment options, but are instead issued a citation and a court date that they often get out of. He promised more accountability.

But Executive Director for the National Harm Reduction Coalition Laura Guzman is unimpressed with both his and Mayor Breed’s promises.

“Mandatory treatment, arrest, criminalization is the way that candidates are really running their platform right now to get votes,” said Guzman.

Even with an increase in drug-related arrests in 2023, San Francisco still saw a record number of 813 overdose deaths. Guzman says it’s the city’s Department of Public Health that should be invested in reducing deaths, not the police department.

“In San Francisco right now, there is almost a gag order where the people that have the actual expertise, implement plans get the resources they need,” Guzman said.

Guzman says the San Francisco Department of Health developed an overdose prevention plan in 2022, but the city did not adopt that plan and instead has chosen a more law enforcement approach.

