New COVID vaccines arrive in the Bay Area next week
"The virus is still here." San Francisco health officials advise anyone who has not gotten a vaccine in the past two months and is 6 months and older to get the new booster.
"The virus is still here." San Francisco health officials advise anyone who has not gotten a vaccine in the past two months and is 6 months and older to get the new booster.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 booster shots today, setting the stage for a fall vaccine push to combat the still-circulating virus.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Pregnancy food cravings can range from mayonnaise on everything to ice cream with olives. Experts weigh in on why this happens.
We love those bougie Restoration Hardware vibes without those Restoration Hardware prices.
A majority of the players who won the Women's World Cup for Spain are refusing to return to the national team amid fallout from the Luis Rubiales scandal.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Kutcher and Kunis praised Masterson as a "role model" and "tremendous positive influence." It didn't sit well with the public.
This week, Cherlynn gives us her on-the-ground thoughts from Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.
Super Rumble, the first game out of Meta's in-house studio Ouro Interactive, is now available to a small number of mobile and web users.
It's been a long time coming but TikTok has finally been found in breach of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to its handling of children's data. Under the decision issued today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the video sharing platform has been reprimanded and fined €345 million (~$379 million). It has also been ordered to bring its offending data processing into compliance within three months.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.