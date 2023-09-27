SF pods used for low-cost housing under investigation by city

TechCrunch
Mythos Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm started by Vishal Maini, closed $14 million in capital commitments for its first fund that will invest in transformative AI companies. Metaplanet, Delphi Ventures and The Operating Group are backers alongside a group of individual investors, including Phil Black, co-founder of True Ventures; Walter Kortschak, managing director of Summit Partners; Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital; and Anna Counselman, co-founder of Upstart. The solo general partner firm, based in San Francisco, joins the likes of Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures in announcing a new fund this month.