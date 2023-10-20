SF police say consulate crasher had a knife, crossbow

STORY: Mark Im, San Francisco Police Acting Commander, identified the man as Zhanyuan Yang, as he gave a step-by-step account of the officer-involved shooting incident at an online briefing.

Apart from the folding knife, officers said they also found a loaded crossbow with arrows in the backseat of Yang's vehicle.

Police said Yang was a 31-year-old Chinese national, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. They did not mention his immigration status or any possible connection to the consulate. A department spokeswoman said she was not at liberty to answer those questions. At a news briefing on October 9, police had said few details could be given because the incident took place inside a consulate and thus involved multiple government and diplomatic parties.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said police "don't have anything further to release to the public" regarding possible motives for the attack. He did not comment on the case, but noted that "if an officer believes this event has the makings of an active attacker, what we train them to do is stop the threat immediately."

Nobody else was injured, but the sergeant and others in the lobby can be heard coughing as they inhale fumes of pepper spray that police said was unleashed prior to officers' arrival in the building. It was not made clear who fired the pepper spray.

At the time of the incident, China's foreign mission condemned what it called a "violent attack" on the consulate, demanding a thorough investigation.