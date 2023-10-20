SF police say consulate crasher had a knife, crossbow

STORY: San Francisco police on Thursday released body camera video of the fatal shooting by an officer at the city's Chinese consulate on October the 9th, after a man rammed his car into the consulate's visa office and scuffled with police.

At an online briefing, San Francisco Police Acting Commander Mark Im identified the man as Zhanyuan Yang, a 31-year-old Chinese citizen.

"The sergeant approached Mr. Yang and ordered him to get on the ground but he did not comply... As the sergeant and the security guard pinned Mr. Yang from behind against the wall, Mr. Yang rotated towards the sergeant and the security guard and exposed a knife in his right hand. The sergeant blocked Mr. Yang’s right elbow as Mr. Yang continued to turn towards them. Mr. Yang made multiple, rapid, downward swinging motions with the knife towards the direction of the sergeant and the security guard."

Im said the sergeant then stepped back and fired his gun at Yang, who fell on the floor.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Apart from the knife Yang wielded, police said a loaded crossbow with arrows were found in his car.

Though no gun was found at the scene, according to recordings of 911 calls on the day, witnesses had reported seeing the driver with a gun, raising the stakes of the situation.

Police said they were unable to answer questions about Yang's immigration status or possible motives.

At a news briefing on the day of the incident, police had said few details could be given because it happened inside a consulate, so the investigation involved multiple government and diplomatic parties.

At the time, China's foreign mission called it a "violent attack" on the consulate.

On Thursday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott did not comment on the officer's shooting, but spoke of general police training.

"If an officer believes this event has the makings of an active attacker, what we train them to do is stop the threat immediately."

Police said the department was continuing an internal review of police conduct, along with a separate investigation into the overall case itself.