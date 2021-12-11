SF police officer's child shot, killed in Rio Rancho

Dec. 11—Rio Rancho police were called to the Enchanted Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a shooting. When they arrived at a home on Sandoval Drive around 8:30 a.m., they found the lifeless body of a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was the son of a Santa Fe police officer.

Officials from both agencies have provided few details on the incident that led to the child's death and have not said whether any charges will be filed.

They also have not named the boy.

Rio Rancho Capt. Joel Holt said in a statement Friday, "Despite life saving measures of our officers and Rio Rancho Fire Rescue paramedics, the gunshot wound was fatal. This was a tragic incident involving the family of a Santa Fe Police Department officer."

Holt issued another statement Friday evening. "This incident is of great interest to the members of our communities," he said. "We are asking for patience from the public as our detectives continue to investigate the incident."

The statement said there is "no indication" the Santa Fe officer's duty weapon was involved in the shooting.

Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye confirmed the boy was the relative of an officer in his department, though he declined to name the officer or to confirm whether the officer has been placed on leave for any reason.

"We're cooperating with Rio Rancho's investigation. We're respecting their investigative process, and for that reason we're deferring all question to their police department," Joye said.

The Enchanted Hills subdivision of Rio Rancho is an enclave of law enforcement households. Patrol vehicles from various area police agencies and sheriff's offices were parked in driveways Friday throughout the neighborhood, which lies a few minutes west of Interstate 25.

Hold said the incident occurred in the 5700 block of Sandoval Drive — in the subdivision's northwestern corner, just off U.S. 550 — but did not provide a specific address.

He did not respond to questions asking why the boy's name had not yet been released more than two days after his death or whether there were other children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Erin Thompson, a spokeswoman for the state Children, Youth and Families Department, said she couldn't say whether the agency was involved in the response to the child's death.

"This is a tragic event for not only the family involved, but also the first responders on scene," Holt said in the statement Friday evening. "The Rio Rancho Police Department is committed to completing a thorough and accurate investigation into the incident. At present, it is considered an ongoing investigation, and therefore no determination regarding criminal violations or other disposition has been made."