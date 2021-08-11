SF police respond to report of armed person on Treasure Island
"At this time we have not confirmed an active shooter incident or located any victims," a San Francisco police spokesman told ABC7.
RISE UP! "Hamilton" is making its return to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco!
Hawaiian and Frontier airlines have followed the lead of United by requiring employees to get the vaccine.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed an emergency order Wednesday requiring people to wear masks in schools, businesses and county buildings. Why it matters: The order comes after a Texas judge temporarily voided Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) state-wide ban on mask and vaccine mandates. The state has struggled to contain a surge of new coronavirus cases that has driven up hospitalization numbers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe b
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency over the heat and activated an emergency operations center, citing the potential for disruptions to the power grid and transportation.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, new fissures emerged between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of the spending. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat representing the conservative-leaning state of West Virginia, issued a warning shortly after the Senate completed a marathon session early on Wednesday and passed the budget deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 that would carry out President Joe Biden's top priorities. Manchin, who often acts as a bridge between his party and the Republicans, voiced concerns about potentially "grave consequences" for the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises.
Meet Spot, one of several robot dogs used by police around the world to keep first responders safe.
Steph Curry might be a household name now, but before he single-handedly revolutionized the game of basketball he was a three-star recruit out of high school who was ignored by almost every powerhouse school in the NCAA. He would eventually find a home at Davidson—a school with a student body of only 1,700 at the time—after his father’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, only offered him a spot as a walk-on. And the rest, as they say, is history.
AVGARIA, Greece (Reuters) -Residents are mounting a round the clock watch to try to save their homes from the wildfires ravaging the Greek island of Evia, determined to stay put despite the authorities urging them to evacuate. The government is due to announce fast-track relief measures for those who have lost homes and property - but for some villagers, leaving their houses to the flames turning the skies a deep red was not an option. On Monday Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires that have burned across the country for the past week as authorities began counting the cost in lost homes and livelihoods.
EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers star Constance Wu has inked with CAA, Deadline has learned. She rose to fame in the ABC comedy series Fresh Off the Boat as Jessica Huang, a role which earned her a Critics Choice Television Award nominatio. She also was lauded as part of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People […]
The owner says it started with telling the customer they only take electronic payments, and ended in a racist rant that lasted 15 minutes and spilled into the parking lot.
The verdict comes as an extradition battle in Canada for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou continues.
Gemma Chan, known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and within the MCU, did not always get to play such well-rounded characters at the start of her career. After appearing in another Steven Moffat-led series in 2009—Doctor Who—Chan starred in a particularly controversial episode of Sherlock, the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle-based show starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
A relatively dated saga involving hornets in the automotive industry begins with the name "Dodge" and is — or could be — much friendlier to plant and animal life. Last year, former Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler trademarked the term "Dodge Hornet" for the first time. Two months ago, an Italian publication credited its sources with news that current parent company Stellantis will create a Dodge version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale (pictured) and call it the Hornet.
We chatted with a veterinarian to get the inside scoop on handling this pesky problem.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is attempting to organize a summit at the end of August that could get his neighboring rivals around the same table for the first time in years.The big picture: Stuck between Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the Iraqi government is trying to turn that difficult situation to its advantage and help reduce tensions and mediate regional understandings.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The initiative follows the attack on
The Masked Singer host says the rapper's recent homophobic comments were wrong but that he needs patience and education.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly … The post Apple Watch Series 6 price hits new all-time low in crazy Amazon sale appeared first on BGR.
The two spoke about having crushes on each other during the Friends reunion and are both single.
