SF Public Works offers sandbags to reduce flooding

(KRON) – Due to the heavy rain, the San Francisco Public Works is offering up to 10 sandbags for residents whose homes are prone to flood. The company announced on X Friday.

Interested residents can pick up the sandbags at its Ops Yard on Kansas and Marin Street. This offer ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

