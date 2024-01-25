SFD welcomes a new recruit to the team

Jan. 24—The Stillwater Fire Department presented a recruit badge to Karsten Mershon at the recruit badge ceremony on Monday at Stillwater Fire Station No. 1.

Mershon is originally from Amarillo, Texas, and attended Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's fire academy program. Mershon was a volunteer firefighter and previously worked at a different department before being recruited to SFD.

Chief Terry Essary opened the ceremony by explaining the significance of a recruit badge, saying the badge was a fire service tradition that is an "interval part of who we (firemen) are."

Essary explained that the badge originated from the cross of St. John, which was structured based on the Maltese Cross — the cross of the Knights of Malta. These knights were known for their bravery, dedication to each other and care for all people, no matter their beliefs or backgrounds.

The badge these knights wore consisted of four arrows that met in the center, and the back of each arrow had eight points. These eight points represented perseverance, loyalty, skill, precision, observation, tact, sympathy and gallantry.

The Maltese Cross was chosen as the firemen's badge by the National and Auxiliary Fire Service, who believed these eight traits were acquired by all firemen. Although the badge has changed over time, Essary said "its meaning is steadfast, and it's immortalized in the hearts and minds of the soul, as it stands for a beacon of hope in the dark."

"As firefighters, we are one of the very few groups that have people's full trust and permission to enter homes, businesses and property," Essary said. " By our very nature, residents invite us into their homes on the worst day of their lives, knowing that we are there simply to make things better. This public trust is a tremendous responsibility ... so everytime we give them our badge, whether they be sworn in as the newest recruit, a veteran firefighter, officer or chief ... remember the trust it represents in the higher code of conduct we collectively must uphold. ... We must never forget our true purpose and responsibility that we had chosen to bear. "

After Essary's opening speech, Mershon and Assistant Chief Brandon Halcomb walked to the front of the room for Mershon's pinning.

"We're happy to have you here at the Stillwater Fire Department," Halcomb said. " ... We look forward to the contributions you will make to our department and our residents and community."

Halcomb swore in Mershon to the SFD, then Mershon was pinned by his fiance Kaylee McCracken.