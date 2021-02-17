SFL Corporation: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $165.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $224.4 million, or $2.06 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $471 million.

SFL Corporation shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 39% in the last 12 months.

