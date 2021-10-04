SFL (NYSE:SFL) adds US$76m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 2.1%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 41% in that half decade.

While the stock has risen 7.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Check out our latest analysis for SFL

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

We know that SFL has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for SFL the TSR over the last 5 years was -2.1%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

SFL shareholders gained a total return of 21% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.4% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SFL has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course SFL may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+’s Steady-as-She-Goes Approach Alarms Febrile Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging across febrile global energy markets, but OPEC+ demonstrated that it’s not ready to be diverted from its trajectory of slow and steady oil-production increases.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells

    The estate of a Black woman whose cervical cells were taken from her decades ago without her permission sued a pharmaceutical company on Monday, saying it made a "conscious choice" to mass produce the cells and profit from a "racially unjust medical system." Henrietta Lacks' estate hasn't "seen a dime" of the revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific made from cultivating the HeLa cell line that was taken from Lacks at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, according to the lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.