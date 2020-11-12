SFL - Preliminary Q3 2020 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

Preliminary Q3 2020 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 12, 2020. SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

67 th consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.15 per share

Operating revenue of $116 million, and net income of $16 million in the third quarter

Received charter hire 1 of approximately $157 million in the quarter from the Company’s vessels and rigs, including $5.7 million of profit share

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $93 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $24.4 million adjusted EBITDA 2 from wholly owned non-consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $206 million, excluding $22 million of cash in wholly owned non-consolidated subsidiaries



Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«After the initial disruption in world trade following the COVID-19 outbreak, we are pleased to state that we have not had any material operational impact on our 84 vessels. We also note that several shipping markets are performing better, especially container and car carriers where we have reactivated vessels that were idle for a short period.

In light of the pending restructuring of Seadrill, the Board has decided to adjust the dividend to 15 cents and thereby effectively exclude all cash flow earned from offshore assets for the time being. The Board will continuously monitor the situation and possibly include contribution from the offshore assets again in future dividends when the Seadrill situation is resolved.

We remain careful and selective in our investment evaluation. With a diversified fleet of assets, our aim is to mitigate volatility by timing our investments in each sector through the market cycles and building significant charter backlog to support future distribution capacity. As a part of this effort, the Company is developing tools and policies today that ensure it will meet or exceed the coming emissions reduction targets for the maritime industry.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around December 30, to shareholders on record as of December 14, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be December 11, 2020.

November 12, 2020

The Board of Directors

SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company’s website www.sflcorp.com.

Questions can be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contact

Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036

André Reppen, Senior Vice President and Chief Treasurer: +47 23114055

Media Contact

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website www.sflcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, changes in demand resulting from changes in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, including any potential restructuring of Seadrill Limited, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including any changes to energy and environmental policies and changes attendant to trade conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its 100% owned associates for chartering its vessels. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.

2 ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest and capital payments.

