SFL's (NYSE:SFL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of March to $0.24. This will take the annual payment to 9.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

SFL's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, SFL's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 25.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.56 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.96. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.7% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. SFL has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SFL will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for SFL you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is SFL not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

