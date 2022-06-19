SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa Fe

Jun. 18—A 70-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday morning in Santa Fe.

Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. He said the case remains under investigation.

Valdez said police responded around 6:20 a.m. to reports of a gunfire in the 600 block of Gomez, near Paseo de Peralta and Cerrillos. He said the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

"The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," Valdez said. "Details are still limited, however, initial reports indicated a possible argument in the area prior to the gunshots."

He said anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at (505)428-3710.