SFPD arrests three men on aggravated assault charges, searching for fourth suspect

Three Sioux Falls men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the area of 12th Street and Ebenezer Avenue near Delbridge Drive, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens.

Dakota Little Thunder, 25; Gustavo Enrrique Pena Escobar, 26; and Joel Guerrero, 28, were all charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to the incident. Clemens said Little Thunder was also a parole absconder. All three make their initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday. SFPD are working to identify the fourth suspect, Clemens said.

The 20-year-old victim was riding his bike when he noticed a car was following him, then the car stopped and four men got out and started attacking the victim, according to previous Argus Leader reporting. The victim fought back and used a knife to defend himself, cutting one of the assailants.

Little Thunder and Escobar were found after the suspects’ vehicle was located at the 3900 block of West Innovation Street on Thursday afternoon. Police found that the two men associated with that vehicle were involved in the crime. One had stab wounds consistent with what the victim had described, Clemens said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: Man defends self with knife in aggravated assault on Wednesday in Sioux Falls

In the incident, the suspects left the victim, then came back with a gun and started firing, Clemens said. The victim heard several gunshots and ran away to a safe spot, according to past Argus Leader reporting. Clemens said the SFPD hasn’t recovered the firearm.

The victim had no serious injuries and did not know why he was attacked, Clemens said.

As police were investigating, one of the suspects, Guerrero, went to a Sioux Falls-area hospital with a knife wound, Clemens said. He was treated and then arrested on the assault charge.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police arrest three men on aggravated assault charges