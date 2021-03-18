SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence
The latest attack occurred Wednesday morning on Market Street involving two elderly people. Police say they were punched by a homeless man, who was immediately arrested.
San Francisco police announced that three people have been arrested in an attack on an older Asian American man who was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars at a laundromat, all in a matter of about 45 seconds.
A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.
Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death of a 75-year-old Asian American man in Oakland, California last week. Elbert Britton, 56, has been accused of being the getaway driver for arrested suspect Teaunte Bailey, 26, on March 9. The victim, Pak Chung Ho, was taking a morning walk when Bailey allegedly punched him and stole his phone and wallet.
The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News. The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St. According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face.
"We are horrified by this violence, which has no place in America or anywhere for that matter. I want to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died, and to everyone in the Korean community who was shaken and deeply disturbed by this incident," Blinken said during talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul."We will stand up for the right of our fellow Americans and Korean Americans to be safe and to be treated with dignity and respect," he added.Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and a man suspected of carrying out the shootings was arrested in southern Georgia, police said.South Korea's foreign ministry said its consulate-general in Atlanta had confirmed that the victims included four women of Korean descent but was verifying their nationality.The bloodshed began at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday when four people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said.Two women of Asian descent were among the dead there, along with a white woman and a white man, Baker said, adding that the surviving victim was a Hispanic man.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County, was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 km) south of Atlanta. A photo of Long, who is white, was released by authorities.
