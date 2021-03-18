SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence

Reuters Videos

"We are horrified by this violence, which has no place in America or anywhere for that matter. I want to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died, and to everyone in the Korean community who was shaken and deeply disturbed by this incident," Blinken said during talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul."We will stand up for the right of our fellow Americans and Korean Americans to be safe and to be treated with dignity and respect," he added.Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and a man suspected of carrying out the shootings was arrested in southern Georgia, police said.South Korea's foreign ministry said its consulate-general in Atlanta had confirmed that the victims included four women of Korean descent but was verifying their nationality.The bloodshed began at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday when four people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said.Two women of Asian descent were among the dead there, along with a white woman and a white man, Baker said, adding that the surviving victim was a Hispanic man.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County, was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 km) south of Atlanta. A photo of Long, who is white, was released by authorities.