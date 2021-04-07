SFPD makes arrest in killing at train station

Isabella Alves, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read
Apr. 7—Santa Fe police have arrested a 22-year-old man for the shooting death of David Hernandez and wounding of another man at the South Capitol Rail Runner Express train stop on Monday afternoon.

Matthew Arellano, 22, has been charged with murder, attempt to commit murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.

He was taken into custody Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street.

Hernandez, 24, of Santa Fe, died at the scene from gunshot wounds, SFPD Capt. Anthony Tapia said. The other victim, a 38-year-old Elijo Trujillo, from the Santa Fe area, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Multiple witnesses at the scene heard Hernandez and Trujillo speaking about methamphetamine and witnesses described the shooting as a drug deal gone wrong, according to court documents.

A witness overheard a young man at the station complaining about Hernandez and Trujillo, stating "they just jacked me." Another witness said Hernandez was talking about being overcharged for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

During a police interview, Arellano admitted to stabbing Hernandez, but stated he didn't mean to kill anyone. He told police he just wanted to fight with Hernandez and Trujillo, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage of the station also shows Arellano stabbing both men and shooting them with a revolver, according to court documents.

Tapia said police are looking to speak with one more individual involved in the shooting.

The Rail Runner Express station was closed from about 3:45 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. Monday for the police investigation.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact Det. Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.

Hernandez's death is the fifth homicide in Santa Fe so far this year.

