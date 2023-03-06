The SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. SFS Group reported CHF2.8b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of CHF6.95 beat expectations, being 2.2% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for SFS Group

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SFS Group's six analysts is for revenues of CHF3.09b in 2023, which would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 11% to CHF7.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF3.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF7.15 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of CHF117, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SFS Group at CHF154 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF75.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting SFS Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SFS Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around SFS Group's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF117, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for SFS Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that SFS Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here