SGHS employee dies after being struck by vehicle; driver facing vehicular homicide charges

Aug. 29—Brunswick police say a man was driving inebriated Friday night on Parkwood Drive when he fatally struck a 27-year-old woman crossing the road in front of Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

Shakerya Brown was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she died of her injuries, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department.

Kurt Batterson, 48, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, serious injury by motor vehicle, DUI less safe, failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway and no headlights, Smith said.

An employee of the hospital, Brown was crossing the road within a crosswalk at around 10:30 p.m. when Batterson allegedly struck her while driving westbound on Parkwood Drive, Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or those with further information are asked to call Brunswick Police Cpl. Steven Kretschmar or Sgt. Marlon Groover at 912-279-2646.

Friday's tragedy marked the second time this year that a hospital employee has been struck by a vehicle on Parkwood Drive.

A nurse was seriously injured at night oo March 30 after being struck by a vehicle while walking across Parkwood Drive. In that incident, the woman was not crossing within a crosswalk, police said.

The driver who struck her was cited for driving on a suspended driver's license but was not cited in connection with the accident. The driver had just pulled out of the hospital parking area, and he told police he did not see the woman.