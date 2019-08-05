SGS (VTX:SGSN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies SGS SA (VTX:SGSN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SGS Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, SGS had CHF2.32b of debt, up from CHF2.09b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of CHF874.0m, its net debt is less, at about CHF1.44b.

SWX:SGSN Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

A Look At SGS's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that SGS had liabilities of CHF1.91b due within a year, and liabilities of CHF2.92b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF874.0m and CHF1.20b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CHF2.75b.

Since publicly traded SGS shares are worth a very impressive total of CHF18.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

SGS has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 38.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. SGS's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SGS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.