Sgt Matt Ratana: Coroner records verdict of unlawful killing

A police sergeant was shot to death in an "unlawful killing" in a custody cell, a coroner has concluded.

The Met Police's Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was known as Matt, was murdered at Croydon custody suite in south London in September 2020.

Louis De Zoysa had been arrested and searched but managed to hide an antique revolver in an underarm holster.

Senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe said there was a "failure to carry out a safe, thorough and systematic search".

The inquest concluded at Croydon Town Hall on Monday.

PC Richard Davey, a probationer who carried out the search while his more experienced colleague, PC Samantha Still, assisted, admitted he "abandoned his training" and should have discovered the weapon during the arrest in London Road, Norbury.

In the custody van, De Zoysa was seen in footage wriggling and jerking, which according to expert evidence was him repositioning the firearm to his hands.

After arriving at Croydon's Windmill Road custody centre, De Zoysa was allowed to walk without an officer gripping his arm, or handcuffs.

He later managed to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to fire at Sgt Ratana.

The New Zealand-born officer, 54, who had served in the Met Police for almost 30 years and was three months from retirement, was hit in the chest by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa within three seconds.

A second bullet struck him in the thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers, as a third round hit the cell wall.

Former tax office data analyst De Zoysa, who was living in a flat on a farm in Banstead, Surrey, discharged a fourth shot while on the cell floor, hitting an artery in his own neck and causing him brain damage.

He is serving a whole-life jail term for Sgt Ratana's murder after a trial earlier this year, during which his legal team said he was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting.

