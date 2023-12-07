Sgt. Val Barnes, 29-year veteran with district, named as Austin ISD officer shot Tuesday

Sgt. Val Barnes was named by Austin school district officials as the district police officer who was shot and injured in the first of a string of violent attacks across the city on Tuesday.

Barnes, who has worked with the district's police force for 29 years, was the first person in Austin believed to be shot by Shane James, 34, whom police arrested on suspicion of killing four people in the city and shooting another officer on Tuesday. Officials later accused James of killing his parents in San Antonio before he drove to Austin.

James allegedly shot Barnes in the leg at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday at a baseball field near Northeast Early College High School. Barnes was released from the hospital later in the day.

"We're grateful that Sergeant Val Barnes is now recovering at home," said interim Superintendent Matias Segura in a statement on Wednesday. "His swift response was key in keeping our campuses safe."

