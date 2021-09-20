Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt’s comments on persona

Among the advice Bolt had for Richardson was “train harder,” as well as “be focused and not say too much.”

Sha’Carri Richardson responded to comments by retired Olympian Usain Bolt, who told The New York Post his fellow sprinter should “train harder” and “not say too much.”

In an Instagram story screenshot by The Shade Room, Richardson shared a social media post that read: “Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left) comments by retired Olympian Usain Bolt (right) of Jamaica, who says she should “train harder” and “not say too much.” (Photos: Mike Coppola/Getty Images and Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX)

Richardson added, “Good ‘humbling morning to y’all” and “I could not have said it better myself.”

In an interview with The Post last week, Bolt — who’s won Olympic gold eight times — said, “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk, you have to back it up.

“So just train hard and focus on that,” he continued, “and try to come back do it, and then talk about it.”

After a one-month ban that cost her a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, Richardson returned to the track on Aug. 21 at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, only to finish last in a 100-meter dash race won by Elaine Thompson-Herah, who also won the gold in Tokyo.

According to Bolt, Sha’Carri Richardson’s penchant for trash-talking makes her Jamaican competitors, like Thompson-Herah, want to beat her even more.

“Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s–t before the actual race, it is just one of those things,” he said. “Jamaicans don’t like when people talk s–t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win.]”

Bolt, who is now retired from professional sports, recently embarked on a music career. His debut reggae album, Country Yutes, is out now.

