Shad Thyrion identified as the Green Bay decapitation victim; his family seeks donations for his funeral

GREEN BAY - The man killed and decapitated last week in a Green Bay home was identified as Shad Thyrion, 25, Green Bay police said Thursday.

Thyrion, of Green Bay, was killed Feb. 23 in the basement of a west-side home, according to Green Bay police.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse, and mutilating a corpse, all felonies, in Thyrion's death.

Both Schabusiness and Thyrion attended Bay Port High School, and both left the school without graduating.

Green Bay Police detectives said Schabusiness killed Thyrion, then mutilated his body in the basement of his mother's home on Stony Brook Lane in Green Bay. The two had a sexual encounter after both had smoked methamphetamine and also taken doses of Trazodone, an antidepressant.

Schabusiness told investigators she then choked Thyrion with a chain, blacked out and then discovered he was dead when she regained consciousness, according to a criminal complaint. That's when, according to the complaint, she cut off his head with a bread knife and then removed other limbs, taking some with her and leaving the head behind in a bucket covered with a towel.

Schabusiness is in the Brown County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

A GoFundMe page to assist Thyrion's mother with funeral and housing arrangements and other expenses has been created.

"Donations will assist my cousin Tara and her family with housing arrangements, transportation and funeral expenses for sweet Shad," the GoFundMe listing reads. "Otherwise, we humbly ask for prayers, lots of prayers, during this incredibly difficult time."

The listing was posted by Michelle Paulson of Kimberly. She identifies herself in the listing as a cousin of Thyrion's mother.

Shad Thyrion attended Howard-Suamico schools from 2010 into 2015 but left without graduating, school district spokeswoman Kimberly Uelman said.

Schabusiness also was a former Howard-Suamico schools student, the district said.

