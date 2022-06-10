Shade rails against police oversight boards

Jun. 10—CUMBERLAND — Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, leveled strong criticism toward Democratic leaders in Annapolis for mandating police accountability boards in all Maryland counties.

A vote to establish a new state-mandated Police Accountability Board and an Administrative Charging Commission in Allegany County took place at Thursday's meeting of the county commissioners.

Designed to monitor police misconduct complaints, The Police Accountability Act was passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021, with the new boards expected to be in place in all Maryland counties by July 1, 2022.

The county voted 2-1 to establish the boards, with Commissioners Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie Jr. voting in favor while Shade voted against it.

"I'll call it what it is, it is probably the most anti-police resolution in the United States to pass the Maryland General Assembly last year, period," said Shade. "They expect us to do the dirty work and doing this and making police officers' jobs more difficult."

Shade added at the end of the meeting, "I'm going to bed tonight with a clean conscience tonight because I am not doing the bidding of (Attorney General) Brian Frosh and the anti-police politicians in Annapolis."

Lee Beeman, Allegany County attorney, said the resolution will create two entities.

"It establishes the Police Accountability Board, which meets on a quarterly basis and provides advisement to the chiefs of each law enforcement agency as well as the sheriff's office," said Beeman. "It also reviews any administrative charges filed against officers. The second board, the Administrative Charging Commission, they would make a determination as to whether the officer should be administratively charged or acquitted. The case is then forwarded back to the law enforcement agency for discipline."

Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany County NAACP, said, "What these boards are for is to help the community to provide input and make the community aware of any issues with the police department. Also, it makes sure our police department is being treated fairly. So it protects the community in both ways. It is not a way to police the police."

Fisher said the complaint process for law enforcement was difficult to navigate in the past.

"We are trying to be proactive rather that reactive," said Fisher. "We don't want to be like other communities where there is an act of police violence that ends up stirring up the community into a situation that is hard to settle."

Beeman said Maryland counties still do not have all the guidelines from the state outlining the new boards' responsibilities, particularly in regard to punishments.

"At this point in time, there are a number of pieces of the puzzle that are outstanding from the state," said Beeman. "The disciplinary matrix is an area we are still waiting on. We are waiting on the training resource required for the board member."

Shade, who is currently running for state Senate, was critical of the fact that some of the state guidelines have not been finalized yet.

"I think it is totally ridiculous to create something we are going to have to adhere to, and we have no idea what will be in it," said Shade. "One more time, it's put it on the county because the state doesn't have their stuff together. You wonder why we have a shortage of police officers and crime is increasing across the country. The police are being cast as the enemy."

Although Brodie and Caporale had concerns with the new boards, they voted to implement them.

"It is not necessarily anti-police or necessarily pro-police," said Caporale. "I do have issues with the other parts not being in place yet, but we will have to adhere to it whether they are in place now or a month from now. While I share in the frustration, it is something we will have to implement one way or another."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.