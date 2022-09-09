Shade rails against state mandated policing oversight

Sep. 9—CUMBERLAND, Md. — Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, voiced frustration Thursday with Maryland's implementation of an extensive police oversight program mandated statewide, including rural counties where crime is low and police abuse is rare.

The commissioners voted unanimously to accept a $500,000 state grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention to implement the program authorized under the Maryland Police and Accountability Act of 2021.

"This is probably the worst bill passed in the state of Maryland," said Shade. "But I'm glad the state of Maryland is paying for it, so we are happy to take their money and not use any local taxpayer support. If you think this will improve policing in the state of Maryland, you are totally wrong."

Tanya Gomer, county grant writer, gave a presentation on the funding at Thursday's meeting of the county commissioners. According to Gomer, the funding will be used to install a board to monitor police complaints and recommend disciplinary action, provide training programs and promote community outreach, including a citizen's police academy.

"Three hundred murders in Baltimore and this is what the state is wasting money on," said Shade. "I hate to see wasting money. Crime is out of control and you need to hold police officers accountable? Give me a break.

"Every county in the state of Maryland has to put together this police accountability board. It should be called the unaccountability board. You are going to have people on there who are paid and their only thing to do is to discipline police officers," Shade said.

The oversight program comes at a time when jurisdictions across Maryland, and nationwide, are having trouble hiring and keeping police officers.

"They should use this in Baltimore city and hire some more police and get some of their murders under control, because that is really a horrible thing that is going on in our state. People continue to ignore this and play politics with it," said Shade.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum, many police departments are still trying to recover from the widespread resignations and retirements that took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, recent negative publicity and the associated reform efforts has resulted in less people expressing interest in the profession.Competition for salaries and benefits from other fields has forced police departments to offer bonuses to attract new hires. The Washington, D.C. Police Department began offering a $20,000 bonus this summer to attract employees. New hires will be given $10,000 as an initial hiring bonus and a further $10,000 once they complete a 24-week training program at the police academy.

